THE much-anticipated expansion of the Bendigo Art Gallery is set to cost $20 million more than first announced.
Project costs have ballooned to $48 million following the City of Greater Bendigo's recalculation of the development's anticipated expenditures.
Development of the project is subject to securing funding.
Original costings in October, 2021, when the gallery development was endorsed by council, showed the project would cost $28 million.
Council committed $3 million alongside the Bendigo Art Gallery board investing $2.5 million and philanthropic donations worth $1.5 million.
It was hoped the remaining $21 million would be shared between state and federal governments.
Following the increase in the project's cost, council intends to continue to seek the majority of funding support will from the state and federal governments along with funding commitments from the City of Greater Bendigo, Bendigo Art Gallery Board and fundraising through philanthropic donations.
The higher prices comes as council and the gallery unveiled designs by newly-appointed architecture firm Jackson Clements Burrows and Clare Design to guide the transformation.
Planning permits have also been lodged with council's planning department to allow the project to reach an investment-ready stage.
The idea for further gallery expansion was part of the Greater CREATIVE Bendigo strategy adopted by council in 2018.
Applications to create a feasibility study and business case funded by the Bendigo Art Gallery board for the development were undertaken from June 2020.
Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said the gallery development a top priority for council despite the re-costing of the project.
"This is council's number one priority," she said.
"In light of current inflation and rising construction costs, the city had the project re-costed and the total project cost has increased.
"We understand this will make attracting funding more competitive, however we remain committed to advocating for funds at the state and federal level through upcoming budgets and also state election commitments."
Teams behind the development hope funding can be secured by the middle of next year to allow the expansion to be complete by the 2026 Commonwealth Games in regional Victoria.
When the project is funded and breaks ground, the development will take two years to complete with the gallery closing during the works.
"We have until June 30, 2023, to secure funding or we will need to pause the project," Bendigo Art Gallery Board chair Jan Boynton said.
"There has been much discussion about the Gallery acting as a cultural hub for the Commonwealth Games.
"We believe the Gallery would be a perfect fit to complement the competition and provide spectators and visitors with a unique arts experience."
Funds from the state government, Bendigo council and the gallery board were released to progress and finalise the designs.
The funding includes $560,000 previously invested from the government's Enabling Tourism and Investment Fast Track funds and $600,000 collectively from the gallery board and council's previous financial commitments.
Artist impressions show a contemporary design with a white exterior that references the white clay of the Bendigo region.
Bendigo Art Gallery Director Jessica Bridgfoot said she was excited to show off the artist impressions.
"Following the huge success of Elvis: Direct from Graceland, we have again proven the Gallery is a critical cultural hub for Victoria," she said.
"Leading international galleries are renowned for offering dynamic, vibrant and engaging spaces and timeless placemaking architecture.
"The proposed design is on par with iconic international galleries, while offering something thoughtful and truly unique to Bendigo through the Traditional Owner-inspired pattern that will be proudly etched into the face of the building."
The facade will include an etched pattern designed by a Dja Dja Wurrung artist that will be selected later. Current designs include a placeholder design based on a chevron pattern on a Dja Dja Wurrung shield.
Dja Dja Wurrung Corporation chief executive Rodney Carter welcomed the inclusion of Traditional Owner culture in the design.
"We are thrilled another significant civic building in Bendigo will embrace Dja Dja Wurrung history," Mr Carter said.
"The Gallery is a trusted Place of Keeping for our artifacts, so we are excited by this opportunity for a Dja Dja Wurrung artist to work with the architects to incorporate a traditional pattern into the building's design."
Interior impressions of the design shows a light-filled foyer area with elements of the white exterior carried through and a floating staircase to a new second level.
The expansion will also include a learning centre for students and interactive children's gallery, a second-level blockbuster exhibition space and an expanded Traditional Owner Place of Keeping for current Dja Dja Wurrung artifacts and future repatriated collections.
Access to free and collection-based exhibition will also be expanded, a new restaurant will be developed with increased commercial opportunities, accessible amenities and expanded public spaces also incorporated into the building.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
