Bendigo Art Gallery $28 million redevelopment will see institution close for two years

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
July 8 2022 - 6:00pm
DOORS SHUT: Director Jessica Bridgfoot confirmed the Bendigo Art Gallery would close for almost two years during its redevelopment. Picture: DARREN HOWE

THE Bendigo Art Gallery will be forced to close its doors for up to two years once a planned $28 million redevelopment begins next year.

Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

