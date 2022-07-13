TOURISTS and Bendigo locals alike could not help falling in love with the Elvis exhibition, with more than 219,000 experiencing the magic of 'The King'.
Even more fans will enjoy the record breaking, sold-out Elvis: Direct from Graceland show this week until Sunday when Elvis officially leaves the building.
Tourism, sport, creative industries and major events minister Steve Dimopoulos was in Bendigo on Wednesday to congratulate Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot, the exhibition's curator Lauren Ellis and mayor Andrea Metcalf on the roaring success.
"This exhibtion has broken all records in Bendigo Art Gallery's 132-year history," he said.
"Over 219,000 visitors have rolled their way through this gallery to see this extraordinary exhibition Elvis: Direct from Graceland.
"Just reflect on that for a moment - that's double the size of Bendigo.
"It's an extraordinary amount of people to come here from all around Australia and in doing so they have set a new record for this gallery."
The last attendance record was set for the Grace Kelly exhibition a decade ago, but Elvis beat that by 60,000 people including more than 24,000 from interstate.
"Interestingly, 86 per cent of that smashed record, the attendance was from outside Bendigo," Minister Dimopoulos said.
"That means more people staying in hotels and bed and breakfasts in the region, more people spending money at restaurants in the region, more people shopping at retail shops in Bendigo and the region.
"That's a lot of economic activity and that's exactly ... the driver of our major events calendar in Victoria and not just in Melbourne, right through regional and rural Victoria."
The popularity of the exhibition has been plain to see as hundreds of people lined up waiting outside the gallery, day-in day-out.
Ms Bridgfoot thanked the minister and Visit Victoria for their support with the exhibition, to allow the gallery to put the display on a national stage.
"The excitement around this exhibition has not only been felt here in the gallery, welcoming sometimes over two and a half thousand people through these doors a day," she said.
"Definitely out here in the community and as you look around you can see that the businesses really got on board and embraced what the gallery is doing and embraced the Elvis story.
"I wanted to do a big shout out and a thank you to the local businesses for rallying and getting on board with that and making everybody's visit to Bendigo such a memorable experience."
While Bendigo Art Gallery will be forced to close its doors for up to two years during a planned $28 million redevelopment beginning next year, Ms Bridgfoot said this would allow the gallery to expand and respond to their exponential growth over the past decade.
While she said there could potentially be "some short-term effects", she said Bendigo had plenty of other incredible events on offer for people to engage with and explore.
Up next for the region, White Night will return on September 3 and deliver another draw card for visitors to the town and the state, featuring two world premieres to Bendigo including a large inflatable sculpture.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
