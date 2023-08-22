Bendigo Advertiser
Comm Games 2026 cancellation a $21.2m hit to Bendigo tourism

By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated August 22 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 1:00pm
Jacinta Allan at a March announcement of a procurement pipeline to help connect businesses to Commonwealth Games 2026 contract opportunities. Picture by Darren Howe
$21.2 million was wiped instantly from Greater Bendigo's tourist industry when the government cancelled the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

