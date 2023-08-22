The Bendigo Advertiser used two key sources to make its calculations for this article.

The first was the City of Greater Bendigo's estimates about the number of ticketholders and others expected in the city over 12 days of Games competitions.

The council was assuming 200,000 ticketholders would converge on Bendigo for the Games, though that was still a rough estimate by the time all plans were canned.

The second key source was a government-commissioned business case presented to Victoria's premier and cabinet in the lead up to the 2022 announcement Bendigo and other cities would host the 2026 Games.



This masthead used key figures contained in Appendix G, Table 2 of that business case.

That section of the document estimated 37 per cent of ticket holders would be regional Victorians (including Bendigonians). Another 35 per cent would be Melbournians, 20 per cent from interstate and eight per cent international.

The business case assumed each Melbourne ticketholder would spend $120 a day in regional Victoria, interstate visitors $220 and international tourists $250.

The authors of the government business case based those assumptions off of attendance data from the Gold Coast 2018 Games.



The same authors did not give any indication of how many ticketholders were expected at Bendigo Games events. At the time, they were yet to decide which sports and venues the city would hold.

