Bendigonians need to control the city's growth to prevent the threat of urban sprawl to outlying towns such as Axedale and Elmore, according to a leading business advocate.
Be.Bendigo and La Trobe University have teamed up to host a panel discussion on October 25 about the future of Bendigo.
The event coincides with a recent report which suggest Bendigo's population could swell from its current level of around 120,000 to almost 350,000.
Be.Bendigo advocacy lead Rob Stephenson urged people to think about what they wanted the city to look like in 15 or 20 years' time.
MORE NEWS:
"Why don't we work to what our population should be and not just let it happen," Mr Stephenson said.
"We don't want Bendigo to become a refuge for people who can't afford to live in Melbourne or become an outer dormitory suburb of Melbourne.
"We need to keep the vitality in our city."
Like the predictions of most planners, Mr Stephenson believes Bendigo's population will hover around the 200,000 mark by 2050, which he described as "pretty manageable" and described talk of a population around 350,000 as a "spectacular figure".
"If we're going to have urban sprawl out to Axedale and halfway to Elmore, it's going to be a pretty unwieldy city," Mr Stephenson said.
Housing and employment opportunities will be on the agenda of the forthcoming panel discussion, with Mr Stephenson suggesting medium density housing in the downtown area as a viable option.
"I'm not talking skyscrapers," he said. "Maybe it's two levels of carpark and then three levels of apartments above that."
He said apartment living in the city centre could increase foot traffic which would revitalise cafes and restaurants.
"It might see some of the mall issues resolved we've been having," Mr Stephenson said.
He said any growing population needed educational support, particularly from tertiary institutions such as TAFE and La Trobe University.
"We need to think of kids starting year 7 and, after six years of schooling (and tertiary study), about what jobs might be around in 2035-37," Mr Stephenson said.
'The Regional Capital - A Business Dialogue on Bendigo's Future' will be held in the Drury Court room at Bendigo Art Gallery on Wednesday, October 25.
There will be four people on the panel discussing why they stayed or returned to Bendigo to build their career and will be followed by a Q&A.
Mr Stephenson said about 100 people had registered so far to attend the event.
"We're hoping for some interesting questions and positive discussion and keep the dialogue going in the community for a while," he said.
"I'm looking forward to it. It should be a really stimulating discussion."
OTHER NEWS:
Facilitator Dr Geraldine Kennett, of the La Trobe Business School, said it was vital to upskill and prepare the workforce for Bendigo's future.
"By addressing key questions about attracting, retaining, and nursing talent, we bridge the gap between education and industry needs," she said.
"Bendigo's prosperity lies in our collective ability to inspire, mentor and equip our workforce, and together with our community partners like Be.Bendigo, we're ensuring a vibrant, skilled and thriving future for our city."
The panel discussion will run from 5.30pm to 7:30pm.
To register to attend, visit bebendigo.com.au/events
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.