Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Court

Travis Austerberry jailed after guilty plea to massive theft

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated October 20 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Travis Austerberry pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed. File image.
Travis Austerberry pleaded guilty to theft and was jailed. File image.

The former treasurer of a golf club who "lost everything" due to an "insidious addiction" with gambling will spend at least the next two years behind bars after pleading guilty to stealing hundreds-of-thousands of dollars to fund the addiction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.