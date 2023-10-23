Christian Carter has expressed his shock and disappointment at Golden Square Football Netball Club's decision to replace him as senior coach.
Less than one month after leading the Bulldogs to the BFNL premiership, Carter was informed early last week that he would not be coach of Golden Square in 2024.
Carter, who was told of the decision while on holiday in Queensland with his young family, released a short statement to the Bendigo Advertiser on Monday.
"I'm deeply saddened to be sacked by the club after securing the senior premiership this year,'' Carter said.
"I'm especially disappointed with the fact they (Golden Square FNC) were unable to give me any feedback on why the decision was made.
"In saying all that, I respect the club's decision and wish them all the best in the future."
Carter spent 27 years at Wade Street as a player and coach.
He won multiple senior premierships as a player, captained the club to a flag and completed the BFNL set as senior coach of a premiership this season.
The Dogs won 18 games in a row this year, culminating in the grand final win over Sandhurst.
The club advertised for expressions of interest for the senior coaching position on October 10.
Applications closed on October 16 and one day later Brad Eaton was appointed as senior coach.
Eaton, who was an assistant coach to Carter and coached the Dogs' reserves squad, is an accomplished coach having led Irymple to two premierships in the Sunraysia competition.
In announcing Eaton's appointment, Golden Square president Ian Symons said the club wanted to "bring new skill sets into the role to improve how we develop our younger players".
Carter's sacking headlines a changing of the guard on and off the field at Wade Street.
Two of Carter's coaching assistants Matt Dillon and Dillon Anderson, both premiership players with Golden Square, have left the club.
Long-standing football operations manager Shawn McCormick has also departed. His decision to take a step back from the club was made before Carter was sacked.
Six-time premiership player Jack Geary has taken on the coaching role at Cohuna, grand final hero Liam Barrett has signed with Moama, star ruckman Matt Compston has retired and youngster Zavier Murley has signed with Castlemaine.
Jake Thrum has relocated to Mildura, while leading goalkicker Joel Brett and hard-running defender Liam Duguid are contemplating their future at the club.
The Dogs have announced a host of crucial re-signings including premiership quintet Ricky Monti, Jack Hickman, Ryan Hartley, Jayden Burke and Jon Coe.
Former Bendigo Pioneer Kyle Stevens will return to Wade Street for a second stint at the Dogs having most recently played with Merbein.
