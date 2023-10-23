Bendigo Advertisersport
Premiership coach Christian Carter saddened by GSFNC departure

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 1:51pm
Christian Carter led Golden Square to the BFNL premiership last month, but was controversially sacked by the club last week. Picture by Darren Howe
Christian Carter has expressed his shock and disappointment at Golden Square Football Netball Club's decision to replace him as senior coach.

