Police have arrested four teenagers after a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins spanning Castlemaine and Bendigo.
The group allegedly stole eight vehicles over 11 days at the start of October.
They also broke into 17 cars and stole cash and property, detectives from the Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit allege.
More news:
All vehicles targeted had been left unlocked, police say.
That has prompted them to warn people to keep unattended cars locked and to not store valuables in them.
Central Goldfields Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested four teenagers following a series of alleged vehicle thefts and break-ins across Castlemaine and Bendigo earlier this month
A 16-year-old Jackass Flat boy, a 15-year-old Long Gully boy, a 15-year-old California Gully and a 14-year-old Long Gully boy were all interviewed and cautioned.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.