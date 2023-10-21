Bendigo Advertiser
Police arrest teens over Bendigo, Castlemaine thefts, break-ins

Updated October 21 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 11:47am
A police car. Picture by Morgan Hancock
Police have arrested four teenagers after a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins spanning Castlemaine and Bendigo.

