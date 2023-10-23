A scenario which would see Bendigo's population swell to 350,000 in a little more than 30 years has been met with shock and alarm by Bendigo Advertiser readers.
The main areas of concern centre around the obvious issues of infrastructure, whether it be housing, roads and employment opportunities.
Bendigo currently has a population of about 120,000, but Infrastructure Victoria has released a report looking at how the state could deal with an expected 4.5 million extra people in Victoria by 2056.
Along with the idea of building more high-rises around inner city Melbourne, the report also flagged the possibility of the state capital's population growth slowing as tree-changers flocked to Victoria's three main regional cities, with Bendigo nearly tripling to 350,000 residents by 2056.
Public reaction to the proposal has been swift, with comments to the Addy's website fearing a strain on the city's services.
"God help us if our population booms to that," Ally G writes.
"We already have a housing crisis as it is. Our local roads are appalling and would only get worse with more vehicles on the roads."
Another person expressed concern about the liveability factor in a regional city with so many people.
"Where will they work, where will they live?" is Chris Bacon's main concern.
"You have to say enough at some stage."
To the question 'Should Bendigo triple its population by 2056?', one person replied to the Addy's email with a simple one word answer: 'NO'.
The debate comes as Be.Bendigo and La Trobe University team up for a public forum on the future of Bendigo.
It's brief is to look at what Bendigo residents need to start considering or doing now in order to build the city they want over the next 15 or 20 years.
A panel of experts will look at how the ongoing growth and prosperity of Bendigo lies in its capacity to attract and retain a highly skilled workforce that will drive the future development of they city's businesses and organisations.
Titled 'The Regional Capital: A Business Dialogue on Bendigo's Future', the discussion will be held at the Drury Court in Bendigo Art Gallery on Wednesday, October 25.
The event starts at 5.30pm and will run until 7.30pm.
Registrations information is available at bebendigo.com.au/events
