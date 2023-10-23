A Poll Dorset ram and its twin have earnt the highest prices at an Elmore stud's annual ram sale on October 18.
The sale drew 19 registered buyers in the sale barn with others bidding online through AuctionsPlus.
Pepperton Poll Dorset & White Suffolk stud co-principal Dianne Trewick, Elmore, said buyers at the stud's annual ram sale were from Western Australia, New South Wales and across western, central and northern Victoria.
"I'm feeling good, we had some really good prices and the rams have all gone to good places," she said.
"The market is down but we don't have an over-abundance of buyers, the AuctionsPlus improved our sales as well."
The sale offered 100 Poll Dorset and White Suffolk lots and sold 64 to $6500, with an overall average price of $1404.
The stud offered 50 Poll Dorset rams and sold 36 to $6500, with an average price of $1502, and had 50 White Suffolks on offer, with 28 rams selling to $3100 and an average price of $1278.
New client Mark Yates, Barwon Poll Dorset & White Suffolk stud, Yerong Creek, NSW bought the top-priced Poll Dorset ram, Lot 2, 220240, for $6500.
It ranked in the top one per cent for Lamb Eating Quality (LEQ) and Terminal Carcase Production Index.
Its Australian Sheep Breeding Values included a weaning weight (WWT) of 10.41 kilograms, post-weaning weight (PWWT) of 16.76kg, a post-weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD) of 3.66 millimetres, and -0.28 per cent intramuscular fat (IMF).
Its twin, Lot 3, 220241, sold for $5200.
Mr Yates was impressed with the ram's ASBV for eye muscle area, LEQ, and outcross pedigree.
"He is a true to type ram and is good on his feet - I'm excited about him," he said.
An AuctionsPlus buyer purchased the top-priced White Suffolk ram, Lot 59, for $3100.
Its ASBVs included a WWT of 12.01kg, PWWT of 19.24kg, a PEMD of 3.17mm, and -0.16pc IMF.
Mrs Trewick said the ram was bare-bellied, which was a drawcard for certain studs.
"Quite a few of the White Suffolks are bare-bellied and it's something the industry is looking at now because shearers are quite scarce," she said.
"Commercial producers were chasing mainly growth, muscling, some were looking at positive fat, which we have been concentrating on, along with high weaning weight and high growth rate.
"Those targeting the sucker market like to have above average growth and muscle thrown in.
"We have been concentrating on getting the figures heading in the right direction for eating quality."
New clients Trudy and Max Treweek, Lauridale White Suffolks, Echuca, averaged $1420 and sold 200 from 213 rams at their recent sale. The couple were after a new sire with a large frame, open face and good hindquarter, and paid to $1500 for two Poll Dorset rams.
Greg Dean, Stawell, and his son Simon Dean, Camperdown, were sourcing rams for their prime lamb enterprise at Landsborough. Long-time clients of Pepperton, they were looking for rams with high growth, muscling, moderate birthweight, and fat above -0.5.
The Deans run 1200 CentrePlus Merino ewes and join to White Suffolk rams to turn off trade lambs at four to six months at 18-24kg carcase weight over the hooks at Thomas Foods International. They bought two White Suffolk rams to a top of $1900.
Simon Dean said the new rams appealed for a combination of solid weaning weight, high growth, eye muscle area and low birthweight.
"The market has come back a fair bit and the prices reflected that, but it was still good value buying here today," he said.
"If we don't receive rain in the next fortnight, we will be selling our crossbred lambs out of the paddock as we won't be grain feeding them."
Among the volume buyers was Elders Bendigo, account Ross Fiscaro, with eight Poll Dorset rams to average $1075, Willera buying six White Suffolk rams to average $1033, B and E Kelly with four Poll Dorsets to average $1275, and F and J Ramsay with four Poll Dorset rams to average $1075.
Selling agents were Ray White GTSM with James Brown auctioneering, and Elders Bendigo.
Elders livestock agent Jon Sutherland bid on behalf of several buyers at the sale from northern Victoria to central Victoria.
He said buyers were looking for rams ticking all the boxes, particularly positive fat.
READ MORE:
"They were looking for positive fat and muscle with a good birth weight, basically what everybody wants," he said.
"Everybody is chasing the early maturing pattern with more positive fat in this modern world.
"We were lucky enough to buy those rams today at the price we wanted to pay."
Ray White Rural Albury director James Brown said he believed the sale average, in today's climate, was a "very healthy average".
"Overall I think it's an outstanding result given what's happening in the market at the moment," he said.
