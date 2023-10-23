Bendigo swimmer Jenna Strauch rounded out a successful three-week World Cup tour with a third-straight silver medal in the 200m breaststroke.
After claiming silver in the 200m breaststroke final in Athens and Berlin the previous two weekends, Strauch was once again second to Dutch star Tes Schouten in Budapest.
Strauch produced her best 200m time of the European tour - 2:22.83 - just 1.31 seconds behind Schouten.
In Budapest she also finished fifth in the 50m breaststroke final and sixth in the 100m final.
The World Cup event was Strauch's first major carnival since the national championships in April.
A knee injury forced the former Bendigo East Swimming Club junior to be sidelined for this year's world championships.
The strong performances in Europe were a confidence-booster as she sets her sights on the World Aquatics Championships in Doha in February and, hopefully, the Paris Olympic Games in August.
Strauch made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021.
READ MORE: EVCA weekend wrap
READ MORE: Home track success for Bendigo hoop
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.