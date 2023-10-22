Carers and volunteers minister Ros Spence this week announced that 25 groups have received grants of $900,000 as part of National Carers Week.
Carers Victoria CEO Judith Abbott said she was thrilled that a wide variety of groups had received funding.
"I am thrilled to see such a diversity of successful applicants, with a significant number of initiatives focused on support for First Nations, CALD communities and LGBTQIA+ carers - and great mix of rural and regional initiatives," Ms Abbott said.
READ MORE:
The grant program seeks to provide community organisations with grants of between $20,000 and $40,000 to help fund projects that reduce isolation experienced by many carers who look after loved ones, particularly prioritising support for carers in regional and rural areas.
This includes Deaf Victoria's project, an Auslan and deaf friendly carers support group, and Little Dreamers Australia's project, the young carer school holiday program.
"In partnership with Carers Victoria, these grants make sure support reaches carers in every part of the state so they can get the time out they need," Minister Spence said.
"Caring is a 24/7 job for many of Victoria's more than 700,000 unpaid carers."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.