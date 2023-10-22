Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

National Carers Week funding announced for rural, regional groups

Updated October 23 2023 - 6:24am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grants awarded to 25 groups as part of National Carers Week. File picture
Grants awarded to 25 groups as part of National Carers Week. File picture

Carers and volunteers minister Ros Spence this week announced that 25 groups have received grants of $900,000 as part of National Carers Week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.