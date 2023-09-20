A new supermarket complex at Marong with 15 retail shops and a service station would mean people could do the bulk of their shopping closer to home.
Plans have been released for the proposed development, which include future expansion plans for the supermarket, a commercial office and a convenience store.
Marong Community Action Group president Heather Wearne said the community was generally in favour of the proposal.
"Marong is going to be a community of 8000-plus people, but when you talk about Marong district, you're already looking at a community of 8000 to 10,000 people," she said.
"I think there's heaps of potential for a supermarket in Marong."
Ms Wearne, who has lived in Marong for more than 40 years, said people currently had to plan their shop, choosing to do bigger shops in Bendigo, a roughly 20 minute drive away.
"You have to plan and say, 'do I really need a tin of chicken soup to go in that or we'll just go without the chicken soup tonight'," she said.
"We can go to Maiden Gully... a lot of people believe that Maiden Gully is overpriced."
The development could pave the way for a pharmacy in Marong, Ms Wearne said, something the community had been calling for for a while.
Owner of the Marong Family Hotel Robyn Lougoon, said she was also in favour of the development.
"The community's been growing rapidly and the infrastructure in the town hasn't kept up, so it's a great step forward for the whole community," she said.
"The town's screaming out for a chemist, it needs public transport. There's a lot of things that are missing in our town that will come with time, but the town's grown rapidly without the infrastructure following."
Both Ms Lougoon and Ms Wearne said the City of Greater Bendigo and the state government would need to consider traffic in the area if the proposal is successful.
Ms Wearne also said the growth of Marong was in part due to the rural feel of the community, something that would also need to be considered.
"We constantly talk around preserving that rural aspect," she said.
"We love being able to walk to the end of the street and see some trees and so as a community group, we are very mindful that the development of Marong really is underpinned by that rural vibe."
The developer's planning report said "the current population of Marong may not be able to support a supermarket of the large scale that council desires".
"Therefore, the supermarket has been designed to allow for expanison to the east... this future opportunity ensures the proposed supermarket will be able to provide for the forecasted demand," she said.
The development provides for 73 car parking spaces, with entrances from Cathcart Street, High Street and the Calder Highway.
Submissions for the project can be made through the City's planning portal.
It's the latest in multiple developments planned for the outer suburb, including the Bendigo Regional Employment Precinct.
