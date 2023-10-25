Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

BCHS lends voice to call for pill testing to prevent overdoses

JD
By Jenny Denton
October 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tameeka Kelly demonstrates CPR while Andrew Dodd looks on at Bendigo's 2023 International Overdose Day BBQ. Picture by Darren Howe
Tameeka Kelly demonstrates CPR while Andrew Dodd looks on at Bendigo's 2023 International Overdose Day BBQ. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Community Health Services has joined the chorus of pleas for the introduction of a 'pill testing' system to prevent a growing surge in fatal overdoses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.