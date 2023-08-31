Matt Malouf remembers the fatal overdose last year of a 23-year-old man who had just finished a drug program with him.
"It was out of the blue, he was doing quite well," the Salvation Army drug worker says.
"He just had multiple substances and passed away."
The danger of mixing substances, including alcohol, was a key message of health workers at an event marking International Overdose Awareness Day in the Bendigo Library Gardens on Thursday, August 31.
Another was the danger of unintentional overdose by prescription drugs.
Malouf lost his father to an overdose of prescription medication 13 years ago, something he describes as "a pretty tough time".
On August 31 local health and community services once again set up stalls and fired up the barbecue with the aim of improving public understanding of overdose and reducing the stigma around various harms associated with drugs.
On hand with information were Bendigo Community Health Services, Thorne Harbour Health, the Salvation Army, Australian Community Support Organisation, Ambulance Victoria and Youth Support + Advocacy Service.
According to Lisa Walklate from BCHS, the phenomenon "certainly affects everyday people".
"Many people are prescribed opiates, and opiates come at a risk of overdose," she said.
Unintentional overdose deaths in Bendigo rose from 34 in 2012-2016 to 58 in the period 2017-2021, the Penington Institute's 2023 overdose report, which was released last week, showed.
The figure means on average more than 14 people a year, or at least one a month, were lost to overdose in the city over the past four years.
The local increase was part of what the institute - Australia's peak drug research and policy organisation - labelled "an escalating crisis" that demands "urgent and comprehensive policy reform".
Since 2001 more than 37,000 lives were cut short around Australia due to drug-induced deaths, and since 2014 these had exceeded the road toll, the institute said.
"The time to address this national crisis is now," Penington's CEO John Ryan was quoted as saying.
"We already have the tools and know-how to reduce overdose deaths - we just need to do it ... by implementing evidence-based solutions, supporting access to treatment, and closing the gap in overdose death rates between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians."
Bendigo's health organisations said that while the city's drug services might be squeezed, there were at least a good range of them available.
The city was lucky to have a pharmacotherapy clinic, run by BCHS, which can prescribe opiate replacement therapy for people using heroin or opiates.
It also has mobile drug safety workers, withdrawal and rehabilitation programs and a family drug support service.
"If you've got any concerns, reach out to people," Matt Malouf said. "There are a lot of services that can help that are open to supporting people with drug issues."
The "Take Home Naloxone Program" which sees chemists provide free "Nyxoid" nasal spray, which can reverse the effects of overdose, was a good option for anyone using opioids, the drug workers said. However, the product appears to have been out of stock for some time in local pharmacies.
In addition to the already rising numbers of overdoses, local drug workers were worried about the potential impact of high volumes of synthetic opioids such as Fentanyl, which are in epidemic proportions in the United States, finding their way into Australia - something that was foreshadowed by the Penington report.
"I think if we look at the US we conclude it will be a matter of time before it comes to Australia and becomes more readily available," Ms Walklate said.
"I don't think that's unrealistic. That is a definite concern."
For information on alcohol and other drugs services visit Bendigo Community Health Services or the Salvation Army for information.
