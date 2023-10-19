Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo FRV protester says old equipment risks community safety

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated October 20 2023 - 7:16am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United Firefighters Union boss Peter Marshall addresses the media at the protest on Thursday. Picture by UFU Victoria
United Firefighters Union boss Peter Marshall addresses the media at the protest on Thursday. Picture by UFU Victoria

Key firefighting equipment used in Bendigo is ageing and unreliable, and is putting both firefighters and the community at risk, a local firefighter says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.