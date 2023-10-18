Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Killian's Walk store Lanamee closes in blow to Bendigo CBD

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated October 19 2023 - 7:49am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Killian's Walk gift store closes in blow for CBD shopping
Killian's Walk gift store closes in blow for CBD shopping

A Killian's Walk gift store has closed but its owner hopes local creatives can keep the shopfront occupied over the Christmas trade period.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.