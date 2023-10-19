SES issues moderate flooding warning for Murray River

The flooding disaster of October 2022 is still fresh in the minds of Campaspe Shire residents 12 months with the SES issuing a moderate flood warning for the Murray River.
The warning, issued at 3.05pm on October 18, stated the river levels at Echuca, Torrumbarry Weir, and Barham are rising and likely to continue rising over the rest of the week and into next week.
The SES said the river's main flood peak is approaching Echuca where the river level is expected to remain below the minor flood level (93.50m).
Echuca and Rochester were both severely impacted by last year's floods when upwards of 100mm of rain fell after a wet winter.
READ MORE:
Heavy rainfall earlier this month - around 44mm across the region on October 3, 2023 - left people on edge who are still trying to recover form the 2022 flood.
Speaking in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the 2022 floods, Campaspe Shire mayor Rob Amos said the recent rain fall had concerned a lot of people.
"It brought back a whole lot of memories for people still fighting going forward," he said.
"The Campaspe River was not hugely affected but there were river rises on the Murray in Echuca at the wharf and that will continue for a week or two."
In its latest warning, the SES said moderate flooding may occur along the Murray River downstream of Torrumbarry to Barham.
"Upstream flows from the Murray River combined with floodwaters from the Goulburn River catchment have caused minor flooding at Barham," the SES said.
MORE STORIES:
"The Murray River at Torrumbarry Weir is currently at 7.05m and rising, below the minor flood level, and may reach the minor flood level (7.30m) from mid next week.
"The Murray River at Barham is currently at 5.60m and rising, with minor flooding, and may reach the moderate flood level (5.80m) from the weekend."
The next update is expected at 3pm on October 20 or as the situation changes.
To stay informed of the situation, go to the following links:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.