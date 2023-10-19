Modern country retreat, with a dam and yabbies, for sale in Lyal

Built in 2020, this country homestead and guest house sits on a rise and overlooks the valley.
Comprising 117 acres between Mount Alexander and Mount Camel, this outstanding property is the ultimate place to enjoy all the benefits of living in Central Victoria, overlooking the forest, farmland and mountains in the distance.
The southern verandah along the front of the home has a large entertainment area under the roofline, for entertaining or relaxing on summer mornings while you enjoy the peace and tranquility of the property.
Features include double glazed windows and sliding doors, easy-care polished concrete throughout, ducted evaporative cooling, two instantaneous bottled gas hot water services, 26 solar panels, a wood heater and lifetime wood supply on the property.
Guest accommodation includes two bedrooms, an open plan kitchen, lounge and bar, separate bath/shower/laundry, a reverse split system and combustion wood fire.

There is 97,000-litre water storage with filters and a smart pump for home use, an established vegetable garden, a chicken/dog shed and 18 x 9 metre workshop.
A large dam is the perfect place for swimming, catching yabbies, and pitching a tent nearby to camp on summer nights. There are also two other dams on the property, making this the perfect camping setting, secluded among the trees and hills. There are also plenty of walking tracks, mountain bike/dirt bike tracks and horse riding areas.
Farm enthusiasts could consider running a few sheep or cattle, and there is an abundance of flora and fauna, guaranteed to provide delightful experiences for family and guests.
