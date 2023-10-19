Chance to play for Hawks a "dream come true" for Ginnivan

NEW Hawthorn forward Jack Ginnivan describes the opportunity to play for the AFL team he grew up supporting as a "dream come true".
Just over two weeks after playing in Collingwood's premiership, Ginnivan on the final day of the AFL trade period on Wednesday crossed to Hawthorn from the Magpies.
"It's a dream come true to don the brown and gold finally," Ginnivan said on Thursday.
"Since I was a little kid I had barracked for Hawthorn, so it's such a dream come true."
A former Bendigo Pioneer who has also played at Newstead, Castlemaine, Golden Square and Strathfieldsaye, Ginnivan has spent the past three years with the Magpies playing 42 games and kicking 58 goals.
Before he joined the Magpies two of the Hawthorn players Ginnivan had idolised as he pursued his AFL dream was Hawks' midfielder Sam Mitchell and forward Luke Breust.
Mitchell is now Ginnivan's coach and Bruest his team-mate.
"One of my favourite players was Sam; I grew up watching him and having his number on my back, so for this to happen is so special," Ginnivan, 20, said.
One of my favourite players was Sam; I grew up watching him and having his number on my back, so for this to happen is so special- Jack Ginnivan
"Luke Breust was one of my idols as well when I was a little kid and I always wanted to play like him. I've copied his goalstyle routine and things like that, so it will be good to, hopefully, stand next to him in the forward line.
"And, hopefully, if Mitch Lewis isn't marking it he can bring it to ground and I can kick a couple of goals from a few crumbs."
Ginnivan leaves the reigning premier Magpies for the rebuilding Hawks, who this year finished 16th with a 7-16 record.
One of those seven wins the Hawks had was over Collingwood by 32 points in round 21 at the MCG in one of the upsets of the season.
"They (Hawthorn) play with excitement; they are always fast and moving the footy forward," Ginnivan said.
"People like CJ (Changkuoth Jiath) and Dylan Moore are so exciting to watch and it's going to be great to be part of."
Reflecting on his premiership success with Collingwood, Ginnivan described the four-point win over Brisbane in the grand final as "pretty crazy".
"It's a great achievement with all my mates back there and it will be a memory I cherish forever," Ginnivan said.
"It was such a special day and so cool to be part of."
As well as the premiership with the Magpies, Ginnivan also won the Anzac Day Medal in 2022 after kicking five goals against Essendon.
"We couldn't be happier that Jack wanted to come to Hawthorn - a club he's loved since he was a kid," Hawthorn national list and recruiting manager Mark McKenzie said on Wednesday following the trade.
"We love the way he goes about his footy, he's a clever forward that hits the scoreboard and generates a lot of energy on the field."
Ginnivan is one of four players the Hawks brought into the club during the trade period along with Jack Gunston, who returns to Hawthorn after one year at Brisbane, Mabior Chol from Gold Coast and Massimo D'Ambrosio from Essendon.
Meanwhile, in other news at Hawthorn, forward Fergus Greene has been informed by the Hawks he won't be offered a 2024 contract.
Greene, from Sandhurst, joined the Hawks as a delisted free agent at the end of 2022, going on to kick 15 goals from 11 games this year.
Lachlan Bramble and Ned Long also won't be offered 2024 contracts.
"These decisions are never easy to make and we thank each of these boys for their dedication to our football club," McKenzie said.
"Lachy, Fergus and Ned are all popular members of our club and on behalf of everyone at Hawthorn I'd like to wish them all the best in their next chapters."
Adelaide Crows
Acquired:
Traded out:
Brisbane Lions
Acquired:
Traded out:
Carlton
Acquired:
Traded out:
Collingwood
Acquired:
Traded out:
Essendon
Acquired:
Traded out:
Fremantle
Acquired:
Traded out:
Geelong Cats
Acquired:
Traded out:
Gold Coast SUNS
Acquired:
Traded out:
GWS GIANTS
Acquired:
Traded out:
Hawthorn
Acquired:
Traded out:
Melbourne
Acquired:
Traded out:
North Melbourne
Acquired:
Traded out:
Port Adelaide
Acquired:
Traded out:
Richmond
Acquired:
Traded out:
St Kilda
Acquired:
Traded out:
Sydney Swans
Acquired:
Traded out:
West Coast Eagles
Acquired:
Traded out:
Western Bulldogs
Acquired:
Traded out:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Download our app on iOS and Android
Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
Join us on Facebook
Follow us on Google News
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.