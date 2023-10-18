Bendigo Advertiser
Ashley Backer fronts Bendigo court for chainsaw home invasion

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
October 19 2023 - 6:00am
A Bendigo court will hear how a man broke into a home while armed with a chainsaw. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo court will hear how a man broke into a home while armed with a chainsaw. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Ashley Backer will plead guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo next year to committing a home invasion armed with an offensive weapon - a chainsaw.

