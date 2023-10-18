Ashley Backer will plead guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo next year to committing a home invasion armed with an offensive weapon - a chainsaw.
On October 18, Nicola Pachinger representing the Office of Public Prosecutions told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court that Backer had attended the property in the presence of another person.
Five charges relating to the matter were withdrawn while elements such as attending with company and using a weapon were added to the remaining charge.
Backer's defence lawyer Bryn Overend confirmed there was no application for bail as his client appeared virtually from prison.
Backer will remain in custody until January 22, 2024, when he will return for the home invasion plea and two additional summary offences relating to another matter.
Charges on a third matter and a corrections breach have also been adjourned until January 22.
