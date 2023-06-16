Five Bendigo firefighters have been rewarded for their service to the community at a ceremony on June 16 at the Bendigo Fire Station.
Medals were presented for long service while one was given a medal in recognition for helping during the 2019-2020 summer fires.
Commander Chris Jacobsen, Commander Luke Waterson, SSO Tony Hope and Karen Tait were among those present for the awards ceremony.
Alfred Mason was unable to attend.
On hand to present the honours was Fire Rescue Victoria deputy commissioner David Bruce who said it was a great show of the commitment of locals to help their community.
"(The ceremony) culminated in long service awards, national medal and also the emergency service medal originally for the bushfires in 2009," he said.
"More so now in the 2019/20 fires."
"The amount who do more than 30 years in phenomenal, the bulk of our staff do more than 30 years."
Deputy Commissioner Bruce said not only was there longevity with staff at the Bendigo centre but the majority of those who worked there were young and had long careers ahead of them.
"Because of the family environment at the station level that gives and it is because we are community service members we provide a community service," he said.
"That keeps us at work and looking around you see the comradery which is important when you have the right mix and the right morale."
Fire Rescue Victoria North and West Regional ACFO, Geoffrey Gray, was also in attendance for the ceremony and said the local support for the organisation was phenomenal.
"There is quite a few around the station who would be 30 years-plus," he said.
"As you can see there is that younger generation coming through we have a very good mix in the station (in Bendigo)."
"(The awards) are recognition to their service to the community and also acknowledges their family ... as we often say without the family behind and the good will of the family we wouldn't get them to come to work."
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
