The biggest challenge facing the Catholic education system in central Victoria is the ongoing teacher shortage, but a recent recruitment drive in Ireland is paying off big time.
Outgoing executive director of Catholic Education Sandhurst Paul Desmond said the campaign to entice Irish teachers to the Bendigo region had been "highly successful".
"Vacancies still exist for a few young guns to join us and there are dozens (of Irish teachers) expressing interest," Mr Desmond said.
"Recognition of Australian education internationally is strong and the epicentre of education in this country is Victoria and they can teach and live in this beautiful part of central and northern Victoria."
That's good news for the newly appointed executive director Kate Fogarty who takes over the reins from Mr Desmond in January 2024.
Ms Fogarty said she was well attuned to the teacher shortage dilemma and wanted to bring in educators who were keen to live and work in the region.
"It's about getting the right people who can best serve our rural students and help us provide the best opportunities," she said.
Ms Fogarty has spent the past nine years as principal of Assumption College, Kilmore, but she is no stranger to the Diocese of Sandhurst.
She previously served as principal of St Joseph's College Echuca from 2009 to 2014 which followed earlier senior positions, including director of Catholic Identity at Catholic College Bendigo (now Catherine McAuley College) from 2006 to 2008.
Catholic Education Sandhurst oversees 56 primary and secondary schools and two early childhood centres in north-west, central and north-eastern Victoria.
A third early childhood centre is soon to open in Nagambie while a large early childhood hub is planned for Echuca.
Ms Fogarty said one of her first orders of business when she assumes the executive director's role next year would be 'a meet and greet' tour of the region.
"I will be getting in my car top visit all our fabulous schools and get to know the pupils and staff I'll be working with to ensure we deliver the best possible education for the young people in our region," Ms Fogarty said.
Ms Fogarty is currently finishing up her duties as Assumption College principal while travelling to Bendigo to liaise with Mr Desmond ahead of her start date on January 15.
"I'm absolutely excited to start the job and I'm ready to make the move in January to give it 110 per cent," Ms Fogarty said.
"I know I have absolutely huge shoes to fill. Paul's contribution to education in this region has been amazing. It takes a special person to lead such a diverse community through flood, fire and famine and it has been an outstanding performance."
Reflecting in his nine years in the top job, Mr Desmond said the highlight was "coming through COVID-19 as effectively as we did".
"Particularly with coming in and out of the numerous lockdowns," he said.
"The schools were amazing. Not only the Catholic schools, but the government and independent schools as well, the way they co-operated ... the kids were the winners."
During Mr Desmond's tenure, the incorporation of Catholic Education Sandhurst as a company brought its own set of challenges.
"The restructure of the Catholic education office has been a very good transition from working well to working extremely well which will see it not only survive but thrive," he said.
Mr Desmond said he intended to spend more with his family as well as continued with his work on numerous education boards and his role with the Victorian Institute of Teaching.
Ms Fogarty begins her role of Catholic Education Sandhurst executive director on January 15, 2024.
