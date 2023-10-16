Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Kate Fogarty is the new leader of Catholic Education Sandhurst

DC
By David Chapman
October 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming Catholic Education Sandhurst executive director Kate Fogarty with the outgoing Paul Desmond at the offices in Bendigo. Picture by David Chapman.
Incoming Catholic Education Sandhurst executive director Kate Fogarty with the outgoing Paul Desmond at the offices in Bendigo. Picture by David Chapman.

The biggest challenge facing the Catholic education system in central Victoria is the ongoing teacher shortage, but a recent recruitment drive in Ireland is paying off big time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.