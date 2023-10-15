Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

O'Brien to shoot for Australia at Oceania Championships

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo's Connor O'Brien will compete for Australia at the upcoming Oceania Championships in Brisbane. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo's Connor O'Brien will compete for Australia at the upcoming Oceania Championships in Brisbane. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

BENDIGO skeet shooter Connor O'Brien has earned his first national selection having made the Australian team for the upcoming Oceania Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.