Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Alpha Zulu lands champion greyhound trainer Jason Thompson his sixth Bendigo Cup triumph

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 15 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PEARCEDALE greyhound trainer Jason Thompson has extended his remarkable Group 2 Bendigo Cup record with a sixth triumph in the $87,000 feature race on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.