Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Entertainment/Bendigo Entertainment

Bendigo student indie rock band No Gain takes Fed Square stage

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
October 16 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jin Turpie, Heidi Tustain, Marcus Baldwin, Xanthe Thorpe. Picture supplied
Jin Turpie, Heidi Tustain, Marcus Baldwin, Xanthe Thorpe. Picture supplied

For those about to rock - Federation Square was the place to go and see local talent thrive.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.