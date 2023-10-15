For those about to rock - Federation Square was the place to go and see local talent thrive.
A Bendigo student indie rock band was one of 26 groups that took to the stage in Melbourne's city centre on October 14.
Bendigo South East College year 10 students Jin Turpie, Heidi Tustain, Marcus Baldwin, Xanthe Thorpe came together to become No Gain, and have shared a road to success since.
"Indie rock is something we all collectively listened to, so it made sense that we play that genre together," lead singer Ms Thorpe said.
"We listen to bands like Cage of the Elephant, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Paramore, so I think that's helped shape our sound."
Since they formed in the school's Academy of Creative Arts program, the band has had many opportunities to showcase their talents.
After branching out to live gigs at the Golden Vine, the group came second in the Bendiglow Youth Festival battle of the bands competition.
"It's been great to be able to show what we can do," drummer Mr Baldwin said.
After Mr Turpie met with organisers of the Fed Square Garage Band event a few months ago, the band were "excited" to be chosen to play in the big city.
"It's such a surreal feeling," Ms Thorpe said.
No Gain performed an original track called Behind Closed Curtains at the Melbourne gig on October 14.
"I wrote it sitting on my bass, writing lyrics," Ms Thorpe said.
"We needed to write an original song for battle of the bands so there was a little bit of pressure, but I think it worked."
Ms Tustain said the students wanted to "have fun with it" instead of stress about the next show.
"I think it's better not to put pressure on yourselves and take in a good environment," she said.
"It's not a competition, so we don't need to stress like it is."
