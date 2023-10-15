Many of the creators who have taken part in the Bendigo Open Studios weekend event have said it was a roaring success.
With decent sales, lots of foot traffic and visitors from all over the region the art showcase has shown how talented Bendigo artists are.
This is the third event of this kind to be held and artist Sarah Wallace Smith says it was a great way to show the talent in the Bendigo area.
MORE NEWS:
"It has been fantastic, really fantastic," she said.
"Each year gets better and better, so Friday was full of people who could make it during work hours so it was a slightly different group.
"Quite a lot had come from Melbourne specifically to do (the open studio event) and then Saturday was full, I don't even think I stopped talking."
READ NOW:
Wallace Smith said she even had one person who made the trek from South Australia to see the art in the collective on View Street.
Overall, 30 artists took part in the showcase which ran from October 13 to October 15 with studios located all over the city.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.