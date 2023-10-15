A year on from the worst flood event in the town's history, Rochester has rocked and rolled to lift the spirits of the region and residents.
Hundreds turned out at the event which was a year to the date from the Campaspe River flood in October 2022 where almost every home in the town was flood affected.
In the year since the natural disaster many residents have been forced to live in caravans, sheds and tents as workers and supplies to fix the damaged properties become harder to come by.
The music festival catered to children, young people, families and the elderly with The Black Sorrows, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks and Bones and Jones among the artists who took to the stage.
The event was held at the Rochester Recreation Reserve went from 11am to 8pm.
