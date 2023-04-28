Bendigo Advertiser
Building at St Francis of the Fields school aims to cater all students

By Gabriel Rule
April 28 2023 - 7:00pm
Bishop of Sandhurst Shane Mackinlay blesses the new buildings at St Francis of the Fields school. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bishop of Sandhurst Shane Mackinlay blesses the new buildings at St Francis of the Fields school. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A new $5 million learning precinct has opened at St Francis of the Fields school in Strathfieldsaye to cater for the school's growing student population.

