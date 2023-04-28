A new $5 million learning precinct has opened at St Francis of the Fields school in Strathfieldsaye to cater for the school's growing student population.
The build includes a senior learning centre, office spaces and a learning diversity space for students requiring additional support.
Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan said the new facility sent a "strong message" about education.
"The most important thing to students' learning and development is the great teachers and staff, but this sends a really strong message that we highly value a young person's education," Ms Allan said.
The new facilities were part-funded with $4.98 million from state government coffers. A total of $402 million has been set-aside in state government funding to upgrade and build new Catholic and independent schools in Victoria.
Ms Allan said the collaboration between the state government and catholic educators on facilities was a testament to priorities on early education.
"But it's what goes on in those buildings that counts, the teachers and staff in our schools do a wonderful job and the work we do in investing in facilities supports that," she said.
St Francis of the Field principal Tim Moloney said the new space meant the school could cater to growing numbers at the school and better support students with learning difficulties.
"We've been growing really quickly, and we're now able to cater for all of our children, particularly those with learning needs as we now have the spaces to give them extra support," he said.
Mr Moloney said there were plans to commission First Nations artist Troy Firebrace to create a mural for the building that would educate students about the land on which the school was built.
"Our children have been working with Mr Firebrace to try and understand our story, and how we can paint that story," he said.
"So he will paint the story of St Francis and this land."
The school said new landscaping meant students could use two outdoor amphitheatre areas and the lawn and garden at the school.
