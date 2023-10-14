Bendigo Advertiser
Future Bendigo

Future Bendigo: 'Green ag' a field day for farmers

By Michael Jeong
Updated October 14 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 12:00pm
Jason McAinch leads a practical regenerative agricultural communities program. Picture by Gwen Liu
For anyone who thinks moving away from industrial farming to embrace sustainable practices is for green hardliners only, conservation officer Jason McAinch has some news.

