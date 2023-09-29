Bendigo Advertiser
Future Bendigo: ponds help creeks survive drought and flood

September 30 2023 - 4:00am
Mark Toohey started digging small ponds along the Bendigo Creek catchment to try to keep the creek bed moist and alive. Picture by Gwen Liu
It was in 2007, in the depths of the devastating Millennium Drought, that Mark Toohey started digging small ponds along the Bendigo Creek catchment to try to keep the creek bed moist and alive.

