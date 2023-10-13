Bendigo Comedy Festival's 5th year is the biggest yet, and this weekend is no exception, with an onslaught of hilarious comedians with extraordinary shows. On Saturday see Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson, performing his show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny or the infamous local line up, and come back on Sunday to see Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You're Here regular Alex Ward, among others. When: October 14 - 15. Where: The Capital's Engine Room Theatre & The Cambrian Hotel.