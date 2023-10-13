It is a big weekend in Bendigo.
After you have voted in the Voice to Parliament referendum, the city is turning it on with events as far as the eye can see.
Here's our pick of the bunch.
The Bendigo Trades Hall will be transformed into a traditional German bierhall for the Craft Beer Oktoberfest. Brewers Collective has teamed up with Heathcote's Cornella Brewery and Burnley Brewing for the event, which pays tribute to one of the largest traditions in Bavarian culture. Immerse yourself in the atmosphere with live German music playing all the traditional tunes, and taste buds with mouthwatering German food from Bendigo's own Tageskarte, including German sausages and pretzels. Book here. Where: Bendigo Trades Hall 40 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: Saturday, October 14, 1pm - 6pm.
Rochella is a day full of live music, food, and family fun, all in the name of recovery and resilience. Headlined by The Black Sorrows and featuring musicians from the local community and around the state, the line-up includes Bones and Jones from Geelong, dance-pop collective Empress, Echuca band Stumbling North, family-friendly act The Burnt Sausages, and Australian Idol artist Anya Alchemy. Tickets $10 for residents of postcode 3561, $30 for visitors and free for kids under 12. Where: Rochester Recreation Reserve, Rochester VIC 3561. When: Saturday 14 October 2023 from 11am.
The Vegecareian Festival celebrates the coming together of friends, family and cultures. Learn how vegetarianism has developed in other communities, watch cooking demonstrations and sample vegetarian dishes from all over the world. The best part - bring along your furry friends and get them blessed by a monk inside The Great Stupa. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat 3556 When: October 14, 10am - 3pm.
Bendigo Comedy Festival's 5th year is the biggest yet, and this weekend is no exception, with an onslaught of hilarious comedians with extraordinary shows. On Saturday see Indigenous comedian Dane Simpson, performing his show Always Was, Always Will Be... Funny or the infamous local line up, and come back on Sunday to see Have You Been Paying Attention and Thank God You're Here regular Alex Ward, among others. When: October 14 - 15. Where: The Capital's Engine Room Theatre & The Cambrian Hotel.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.