It's that time of year again - getting your garden ready for warmer weather.
And after the Bureau of Meteorology announced an El Nino system moving through, it's sure to be a scorcher.
City of Greater Bendigo Bendigo Botanic Gardens team leader Kirstie Paterson has been hard at work preparing the city's grounds for just that.
"It's part of our regular maintenance program, but we're mulching quite a lot at the moment," she said.
"We're also feeding our plants and making them as healthy as we can before the upcoming weather."
Ms Paterson said the team was adding organic pellettes around the plants to "improve the soil and feed the plants at the same time".
When the Bendigo Botanic Gardens made back in 2018, Ms Paterson said plants were included that would survive in the city's climate.
"Ideally you'd want to use Indigenous plants because they're obviously used to the climate," she said.
"They know what kind of rainfall to expect.
"But you can also use plants from what we call the same homoclime as ours, so the Mediterranean, Californian, South African, all those kind of similar climates and rainfall."
Ms Paterson had five tips for anyone getting ready for summer:
