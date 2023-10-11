Bendigo Advertiser
Voice to Parliament

Voice 'Yes' and 'No' campaign volunteers threatened by abuse

By Jenny Denton
Updated October 12 2023 - 8:59am, first published 4:00am
Local Yes vote proponents at a rally in Rosalind Park last month. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
"Yes" and campaigners in the Voice referendum volunteering at voting booths around Bendigo have been copping abuse from people opposed to their point of view, with "no" volunteers also subject to abuse.

