It's the final day of voting in in the Voice to Parliament referendum and we've got you covered on he polling spots nearest you.
Whether you'd in the CBD doing shopping, or dropping by after morning sport, there are plenty of places around the region.
The referendum proposes an addition to the Constitution, to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Voters are asked to vote yes or no on the question "do you approve this proposed alteration?".
If the referendum is successful, the following lines would be inserted into the Australian Constitution:
"Chapter IX Recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples
129 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice
Only eight out of 44 referendums have been successful in Australia since federation, with the last one held in 1999 asking whether the country should become a republic.
Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said he encouraged voters to plan their vote.
"Federal referendums are in-person events just like elections," he said.
"This is the first time the country is coming together in nearly a quarter of a century to have their say on potential Constitutional change.
"If you can vote on October 14, then that's what you should do. However, if your circumstances might prevent you from doing that then you need to think about the early voting options available and vote according to your circumstances."
Find your voting centre for October 14 on the map below:
