Future Bendigo: forest habitats shrink as climate changes

By Violet Li
October 7 2023 - 4:00am
The yellow-footed antechinus pops up at Crusoe Reserve. Picture by Liam Cochrane
The little mouse-like creature, soft grey with a yellow belly, appears at the base of an old tree, eyes wide and alert. Bendigo ranger Mark Toohey just has time to quietly point it out before it's gone again, vanishing into the bush.

