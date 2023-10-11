A local restaurant manager has described the loss of extended outdoor dining in Bendigo as "devastating".
Temporary outdoor dining measures were introduced in October 2020 to help hospitality businesses with seating during COVID-19 restrictions.
Expanded outdoor dining permits were provided with state government funding, however the state government announced last year the measures would end on Thursday, October 12.
MORE NEWS:
Borchelli Ristorante manager Sharie St Clair said some customers were confused by the change, while some would be disappointed as they had become used to eating outside.
"There's many people that are devastated about not having it anymore because it grew on them, they grew to like it," she said.
"When it first came in, it was a bit of a 'oh my goodness', and we got used to it; we loved it and the customers loved it.
"It was a fantastic winter for us and what we accommodated to, and the same for summer weather also with the fans in the air."
Ms St Clair said it was strange to have to undergo another change, and re-adjust to pre-COVID dining.
The restaurant had used two carparks for its outdoor dining marquee, which fits about 42 chairs.
However, with the outdoor dining open the business had closed its upstairs eating area, which had now re-opened. There were 10 seats which will remain on the footpath.
Always adapting to change, Ms St Clair said the business was planning to open a second location at Bath Lane.
She said with in-house dining becoming so popular the business had to "slow down" its takeaway offering.
"But with that second location, it means that the takeaway clientele can be happy getting their takeaway at this location, and dining can still [happen], so we can balance the two," she said.
An official opening date has not been set.
Across town, Bull Street would be re-opened to traffic on both sides with outdoor dining ending at businesses such as the Metropolitan Hotel, Stella Bendigo and Grill'd Bendigo.
Manager at the Metropolitan Hotel Teesha Smedley said while it would be a "bit sad" to see it go, having cars on Bull Street could have its benefits, in terms of publicity.
"It'll be good to have traffic going down again though, we do lose a bit of traffic [with outdoor dining]," she said.
"A lot of people avoid coming down here, they go down [the other] street so we lose that advertising."
The pub had a range of seating options indoors, on the balcony and in its courtyard.
Grill'd Bendigo were contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.
OTHER NEWS:
City of Greater Bendigo economic development manager Ben Devanny said he thanked businesses for taking up the outdoor dining opportunity.
"The city was pleased to provide this support to hospitality businesses at a critical time, and many embraced the chance to open sooner, trade safely and keep staff employed," he said.
Mr Devanny said the city would develop a new outdoor dining and street trading code of practice, which would "consider how the city can best support expanded outdoor dining long term".
That code would be subject to future decision making.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.