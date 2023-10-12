Bendigo Advertiser
CFA, Forest Fire Management 'prepared' for fire season

By Jonathon Magrath
October 13 2023 - 6:00am
CFA Loddon Mallee regional commander Bill Johnstone with Forest Fire Management deputy chief fire officer Scott Falconer. Picture by Darren Howe
CFA Loddon Mallee regional commander Bill Johnstone with Forest Fire Management deputy chief fire officer Scott Falconer. Picture by Darren Howe

Fire brigades are ready to deal with a possible early start to a "grassfire summer" linked to high fuel loads from cereal production and wildland grass growth.

