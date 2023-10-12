Fire brigades are ready to deal with a possible early start to a "grassfire summer" linked to high fuel loads from cereal production and wildland grass growth.
CFA Loddon Mallee regional commander Bill Johnstone said the brigades were always looking for volunteers, but 'at the moment we are good'.
"We are preparing for potentially an early start to this season, and like I said, we've already seen some of that, however, we are on track at this stage for a normal season," he said.
MORE NEWS:
"Our numbers are good. In Loddon Mallee, our numbers are pretty steady, so we are in good shape for this summer.
"Our population figures are reasonably static, so we could always do with looking for more volunteers, but at the moment we are good and I don't have any concerns about our volunteer capacity this summer at all."
Forest Fire Management Victoria's deputy chief fire officer Scott Falconer said fuel reduction burns have been important due to three consecutive average rainfall periods.
"Fuels are high, they're high on private property and grasslands and they're high on public land in our forests," he said.
"You can put fire in the landscape easily, but it's very hard to put it out.
OTHER NEWS:
"We're going to a drying cycle, [and] we're watching the weather very, very carefully because we know that these are the seasons that we'll get good stable weather, followed by a spike day two weeks later and then fires in the landscape."Across the state, East Gippsland and Wellington have already entered fire danger periods.
Earlier this month, the CFA called a total fire ban for the Mallee, after fire conditions were classified as extreme.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.