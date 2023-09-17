Musicians Ryan McPartlane and Bridie Jynas are among those preparing taking place in BendiGLOW Youth Fest next weekend.
The neon, glowing music, art and skate celebration of young people, by young people, kicks off at the Peter Krenz Leisure Centre on Saturday, September 23.
The event features a battle of the bands that includes Bridie and Ryan, along with No Gain, Druid, Tarah Frawley, The Chans and Funky Monkeys.
They are competing for a professional recording session for one song demo with Bendigo Records with future royalties paid to the artist.
The winner will also feature in a live gig professionally recorded at Bendigo Vinyl's future Hargreaves Mall venue.
BendiGLOW will be headlined by Bakers Eddy, supported by Cheap Skate and there will be sets from HipHopportunities MC's and YO Bendigo.
Festival goers are urged to dress in their neon best.
BendiGLOW Youth Fest will take place 2pm to 8pm Saturday September 23. Tickets are free but donations are welcome to support YO Events Programs.
More news:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.