A Bendigo man has escaped injury after his car rolled in the early hours of October 13.
Emergency services attended an incident on Wicks Road, Maiden Gully at around 7am.
Bendigo police sergeant Dale Hallinan said the 47-year-old Bendigo man's vehicle "slowly but surely" ended up on its side.
"He was trying to turn onto Olympic Parade when he tried to dodge a kangaroo," he said.
"He's hit a tree that fell onto the road, but we managed to get it out of the way pretty quickly."
He said the road was closed for around 20 minutes.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the collision and assessed one person on scene.
They said emergency treatment and transport was not required.
