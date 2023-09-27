They came in their dozens, all positive and all united behind one word. "Yes."
Bendigo has shown its support of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament with a rally in the heart of the city at Rosalind Park.
One of the speakers at the event was Minister for Indigenous Australians and Wiradjuri woman Linda Burney who said she believed there was enough support across the country to get a yes vote over the line on October 14.
"It is not about what other people say it is what is in your hearts and it is what you believe is the right thing for this country," Minister Burney said.
"That is what we have got in front of us, an amazing opportunity, and yes the pressure is on.
"Yes people are saying it has been a difficult discussion. Well change is hard ... but this referendum is about changing the approach, fixing the mess that we have in Aboriginal affairs."
Other speakers at the event included Federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters, Dja Dja Wurrung Group CEO Rodney Carter and Indigenous leader Trent Nelson.
Minister Burney said there were more than enough reasons for non-Indigenous people to get behind the Yes vote.
"Why should my life expectancy be eight years shorter than my non-Aboriginal sisters? and why should there be 'trace the rate' of suicide? Why should there be the incarceration that we see every day," she said.
"And it is you that will change that, it is you the Australian people and the people of Bendigo of good heart and good mind that will change that picture."
Minster Burney said although change would not be "overnight" it would be inevitable and that change would be for the better of both Indigenous people and the country as a whole.
When questioned about the inability from prominent no voters to condemn the racism which has emerged in the discussion around the Voice to Parliament Minister Burney said she was "here to talk about the Yes" campaign.
The rally hit a highpoint when Mrs Chester got the crowd of around 150 people to chat 'yes now!' as a vocal show of support for the cause.
There are seventeen days left, as of September 27, before the referendum date on October 14.
