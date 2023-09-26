Member for Bendigo East Jacinta Allan has thrown her hat in the ring to become premier after Daniel Andrews announced his resignation.
She is widely seen as a natural successor after helping Mr Andrews lead the state since a leadership reshuffle in 2022.
Here are some reactions after signs pointed to Ms Allan assuming the position:
"Labor is normally associated with capital cities but if Jacinta Allan gets up tomorrow, she'll be the 4th straight Vic Labor Premier with a big regional connection
Bracks: born in Ballarat
Brumby: represented Bendigo federally
Andrews: grew up in Wang
Allan: represents Bendigo"
- @MayneReport, via X
"Reports that the minister responsible for the Commonwealth Games fiasco, Jacinta Allan, is said to take on the top job, are deeply concerning."
- Sarah Henderson, Liberal Senator for Victoria
"Interesting to see the skeletons that come out of the closet after this resignation! Won't be surprised if Jacinta doesn't get the premiership as the party is a bit of a boys club!"
- Glennis Hunter, via Bendigo Advertiser
"Regional Victorians want to see a reset of government here in Victoria."
- Peter Walsh, Leader of The Nationals
"Jacinta is the one who has overseen the total blowout of all the infrastructure projects in the state, all of them."
"I want to see Jacinta there as the next leader. I really do. I wish her well and I will speak to her politely and nicely. And if she gets the job, I will welcome her. It would be fantastic."
- Liberal former premier of Victoria Jeff Kennett, via Nine News
"I think it will be Jacinta Allan.
She's amazing, and will continue Dan's tradition of putting the people of Victoria ahead of all other considerations.
#GoJacinta"
- @girlcolonial, via X
