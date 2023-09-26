Bendigo Advertiser
Driver loses licence after failing to finish drug test due to mozzies

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 4:00am
Serial drug driver told Bendigo court the mosquitoes prevented him from completing a drug test. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A Bendigo court has heard a "rampant" swarm of mosquitoes prevented a serial drug driver from completing a drug test, meaning he faces a mandatory four years off the road.

