Arson, assault and drug dealing man jailed in Bendigo court

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 27 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00am
Scott Poot was jailed after facing Bendigo Magistrates' Court for CCO breaches. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Scott Poot was jailed after facing Bendigo Magistrates' Court for CCO breaches. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man who breached two community corrections orders has been jailed for three months after being resentenced for charges including trafficking drugs, unlawful assault and arson.

