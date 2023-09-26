A man who breached two community corrections orders has been jailed for three months after being resentenced for charges including trafficking drugs, unlawful assault and arson.
Scott Poot came prepared to be jailed when appearing in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on September 21 after having quit his job four weeks previously to spend time with his partner and child.
Magistrate Sharon McRae said Poot had left the court with "no option" as he had spent "zero effort" on his community corrections orders (CCO), which she said were already a "very lenient" sentence for his crimes.
The breach of his first CCO, by failing to comply with the conditions of engagement, was proven and the order was cancelled.
Magistrate McRae said he "just didn't do it" and "it has to be jail".
Poot was resentenced for the trafficking of 7.16 grams of methylamphetamine, with conviction, and faces three months in prison.
For using a drug of dependence and failing to answer bail he was convicted and the matters discharged.
A breach of another CCO was also proven relating to an unlawful assault for which he initially spent two months in prison and was then placed on a therapeutic order.
On that breach he was convicted and sentenced to 14 days in prison to be served concurrently with the other jail time.
For "very nasty" charges including criminal damage by arson relating to Poot setting fire to a bed and drawers, four counts of criminal damage and unlicensed driving, he was convicted and sentenced to one month in prison to also be served concurrently.
Without his guilty plea, the court heard he would have faced three months in jail for that matter alone.
