Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Live

Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan to become Victorian Premier

GR
Juanita Greville
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabriel Rule, Juanita Greville, and Tom O'Callaghan
· Updated September 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is the Australian Community Media's coverage of the appointment of the next Premier of Victoria. Come back for updates throughout the day. Our reporter Tom O'Callaghan and photographer Darren Howe are in Melbourne for the vote.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Remote Mastheads

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.