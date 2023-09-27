Bendigo Advertiser
Costello, Carter, Metcalfe host Voice event in cathedral

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:57pm
Around 150 people packed the pews of St Paul's Anglican Cathedral in Bendigo on Tuesday, September 26 to hear community leader Tim Costello and Dja Dja Wurrung Corporation CEO Rodney Carter share their thoughts on the Voice to Parliament.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

