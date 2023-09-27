Unlike the Pies and the Lions, Victoria Police will be aiming to keep Operation Scoreboard as low scoring as possible this grand final weekend.
There will be a major crackdown on drink and drug driving across the long weekend with roadside tests set to start on Thursday, September 28 and will last until Sunday night.
The safety push comes as the number of lives lost on Victorian roads has climbed to a seven-year high, with 210 fatalities to date in 2023, 27 higher than the same time last year.
Police have said the top contributing factors to fatal crashes this year have been speed, followed by drugs and alcohol.
The police also said more than half of the fatalities in 2023 have also been attributed to low level non-compliance like lower levels of speeding, drink driving, distraction and disobeying road signs.
Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit so the police are warning drivers to make other travel arrangements if they choose to drink.
Road policing assistance commissioner Glenn Weir said he wanted people to enjoy "the biggest day on the footy calendar".
"But don't let this be a day you remember for all the wrong reasons," he said.
"Drinking and driving don't mix, so if you're planning to have a drink on Grand Final Day, don't drive - leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver and utilise alternative transport options.
"There is no excuse for driving whilst impaired and there will be zero tolerance for those caught drink or drug driving."
Over the grand final weekend last year, 436 drink and drug driving offences were detected with more than 120,000 tests across the state.
In Bendigo, there were eight drug drivers and one drink driver caught, with 81 road users caught speeding.
Other Central Victorian offences included:
