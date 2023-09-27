Bendigo Advertiser
Council favours bigger lots at Strathfieldsaye, despite policy

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated September 28 2023 - 6:33am, first published 6:00am
A block of land, marked in red, at Strathfieldsaye will be subdivided into six lots following a council decision. Image by Google Earth
A six-lot subdivision at Strathfieldsaye has been approved, despite the City of Greater Bendigo planners preferring more, smaller lots in the outer suburb.

