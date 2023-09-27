A six-lot subdivision at Strathfieldsaye has been approved, despite the City of Greater Bendigo planners preferring more, smaller lots in the outer suburb.
An alternative motion presented by Councillor Greg Penna at Monday's general council meeting called on councillors to support the application for a six-lot subdivision, which went against City staff's previous advice.
According to a report presented to councillors, the application was not suitable as it did not comply with the City's Urban Design Framework for Strathfieldsaye which recommended medium density development with a maximum lot size of 300 square metres.
The lot sizes in the application ranged from about 450 square metres to more than 1200 square metres.
The application had previously been for a 14-lot medium density subdivision.
Cr Penna said that application was not popular among members of the community.
"This previous application... as expected received 16 objections from residents stating many reasons to justify their objections, indicating that it was unworkable and a gross overdevelopment," he said.
"Nearby neighbors were strongly against the densely packed developments, which in itself would create both social and physical problems... along with parking, traffic movement and congestion."
Cr Penna said when the applicant's reconsidered their proposal, 14 of the 16 objectors withdrew their objections.
Cr Matthew Evans supported Cr Penna's alternative motion, and said the application struck "the balance between the need for infill development and recognizing the Strathfieldsaye area as a township and where it currently sits".
"The main reason that the report says that this is an underdevelopment of the site is because it has been earmarked for medium density development," he said.
"However, I believe that the particular context of the site and the surrounds make this application for a six-lot subdivision more appropriate given its proximity to other services and facilities in the township."
Cr Evans said planning applications were assessed "on their merits" and the bigger sized lots fit the context of the suburb better than smaller lots.
Cr Jen Alden also said while it was rare for councils to refuse increased density development, they needed to suit the character of the area.
Cr Rod Fyffe, the only councillor to oppose the alternative motion, said a six-lot subdivision was a "missed opportunity".
"The developer is not offering any new work that would encourage people, maybe a single person, to go out there with just one bedroom," he said.
"Whereas with these six houses, there'll be three or four bedrooms, just more of the same."
Cr Fyffe said medium density housing was "something we should be looking at".
"We should be hanging onto to this as much as we possibly can so that it gives people a choice of size of house, design of house, and more particularly design of area that they have to look after as well too."
The area was suitable for medium density housing due to its proximity to shops and public transport, Cr Fyffe said.
