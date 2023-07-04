Plans for a town square at Strathfieldsaye could have positive benefits for the residents of the outer Greater Bendigo suburb.
The City of Greater Bendigo is seeking feedback on the plan for the project, which would take place at the corner of Apsley Lane and Wellesley Street and a nearby reserve.
The town centre would include a shared path and public space infrastructure, which could create a space residents "to shop, gather, meet, attend events and enjoy the heart of Strathfieldsaye", according to city acting director presentation and assets director Chris Mitchell.
"It will also encourage future development of active retail and commercial spaces at ground level and apartment living on upper levels," Mr Mitchell said.
"In 2016-2017 the City, in consultation with the community developed the Strathfieldsaye Town Centre Urban Design Framework which was adopted by Council in 2017.
"One of the key actions of the [framework] was the development of a central town square, community events and gathering space in the heart of Strathfieldsaye town centre.
The city wants to include paved areas, street tree planting, raised garden beds with seating, drinking fountain and a lawn space that can accommodate events such as markets.
It also wants to install a shared path from Apsley Street to Strathfieldsaye Road/Wellington Street and a network of footpaths to provide access to the town centre and surrounding areas.
In May, chairperson of the Strathfieldsaye and Districts Community Enterprise welcomed the funding, but said the city should also focus on establishing a public park at the suburb.
The project received $1.4 million in the City's 2023/24 budget for construction works.
The plan is available at letstalkgreaterbendigo.com.au/strathfieldsaye-town-centre and is open for feedback until Friday, July 28.
