Injunction on VicForests' Wombat State Forest timber harvesting

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 8:50am
A temporary injunction has been placed on logging operations at Wombat Forest. Picture supplied by Victorian National Parks Association
A community group of nature lovers has welcomed a Victorian Supreme Court interim injunction on timber harvesting in the Wombat State Forest.

